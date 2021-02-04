Gunna has always fancied himself as one of the most fashionable artists in the game, and as a result, many of the biggest brands have looked to him for collaborations. From high fashion to streetwear, Gunna is a name that is in high demand, and right now, he is currently collaborating with streetwear giants Bape. In fact, today was a big day for the two as a Gunna x A Bathing Ape Bape Sta, was officially revealed to the masses.

In the photos below, you can see that the shoe carries a ton of serpent-like aesthetics. From the course black materials on the toe box to the green Star on the sides that is bumpy to the touch like a slithering snake, these are undeniably inspired by the WUNNA artist. Gunna's name is even placed on the tongue for good measure, while "SLATT" is written on both back heels.

If you're interested in grabbing a pair, you will be able to do so on Saturday, February 6th although you're going to have to shell out a whopping $389 USD. Regardless, pairs and some accompanying merch can be found over at Gunna's website and bape.com.

Image via Bape

Image via Bape

Image via Bape