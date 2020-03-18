Khloe Kardashian finally addressed whether or not she and Tristan Thompson have rekindled their relationship and are finally back together. With the two sharing a toddler child together, they have no choice but to interact with one another as parents. However, in recent months the former reality star/NBA hooper couple have been getting closer which has left Kardashian fans guessing whether or not the two are officially an item again. After posting a recent snap to her Instagram account, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters responded to a comment that might clear the air in regards to her and Tristan Thompson's relationship status.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a grainy photo of herself and her daughter, True Thompson, wearing matching pajamas, captioned:

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!"

The Cleveland Cavaliers center appropriately posted 'heart eye' emojis under the photo which prompted a fan to ask, "Does this mean there back together?" The 35-year-old entrepreneur did not hesitate to reply, setting the record straight responding to the comment, "It means her parents love her beyond measure," revealing that the two have an amicable co-parenting relationship that is working for the sake of their nearly two-year-old daughter.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's current relationship could be mistaken for one of the romantic variety being that Khloe forgave Jordyn Woods some time ago for her allegedly creeping with the NBA talent. Also, Thompson did make an appearance at the Kardashian/Jenner clan Christmas party this past year, recently received a birthday shoutout from his former sister-in-law in Kim Kardashian, and has traded flirtatious behavior on social media with his baby's mom.

However, with Khloe officially coming clean, she and Tristan are nothing but functioning co-parents for True. Check out Khloe's post praising her precious daughter in the photo provided below.