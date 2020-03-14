It looks like Kim Kardashian is back on good terms with Khloe’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. On Friday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star took to her social media to wish Tristan a happy 29th birthday not just once, but TWICE.

One of the snaps was a selfie, which showcased Kim & Tristan Thompson smiling for the camera. “I think this is our only pic together @realtristan13,” the Kimoji creator wrote atop the image.

Later, she wished Tristan a happy birthday by sharing another pic of herself at the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers game in January, where she made headlines for reportedly booing Tristan. She would later set the record straight by explaining that she was simply cheering on the Cleveland Cavaliers player while sitting courtside alongside Kanye West.

"Happy Birthday @RealTristan13!!!" Kim shared on Instagram Stories with her 162 million followers. "Cheering loud for you today! Can't wait to celebrate soon!” she added.

Check out pic and b-day shoutouts (below) courtesy of Kim's twitter account. Do you find it odd that Kim is now on good terms with Tristan or is she being a good sister?