Khloe Kardashian can finally make light of Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, as she reacted to a Twitter user using a shirtless photo of the NBA player to joke that they "understand" why she let him treat her so poorly. It's been over a year since Tristan Thompson was exposed for trying to cheat on his baby mother, Khloe Kardashian, with family friend, Jordyn Woods. The scandal made headlines for months, but Khloe eventually forgave Tristan, who had been caught cheating on her in the past, for his actions. Now, it looks like she's gotten to a point where she can laugh about the whole thing, since she reacted to a Kardashian superfan's tweet featuring a photo of a shirtless Tristan working out.

"You know what..." Myleeza Mingo wrote on the photo. "I understand now girl @khloekardashian." The reality star saw the tweet, and proceeded to reply with five laughing emojis. Tristan himself recently thirsted over his ex in the comments of her racy IG photo. Khloe posted a mirror shot of herself rocking a white two-piece set, which Tristan reacted to by commenting, "Saucy." He pulled a similar move in November, writing, "WOW! PERFECTION!" on a different photo of her.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

In December, Khloe issued a statement on her relationship with Tristan, revealing that she had forgiven him. "I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards anyone! I mean that. Life is short," she wrote on her Instagram story. "We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end."