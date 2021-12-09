Once again, Khloé Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson has taken over news cycles. The reported on-again-off-again parents have often found rumors of their romance in headlines as gossip regarding Thompson's alleged affairs becomes trending topics. In recent years, the professional basketball player has faced numerous allegations of infidelities and even fathering a child outside of his relationship with Kardashian.

This week, things once again ignited for Thompson and Kardashian when he faced yet another accuser stating that he fathered her child, as well. There were reports that Thompson has attempted to legally force the woman not to speak about their interactions publicly, and all the while, Khloé has been judged and mocked for continuing to stick by his side.

Kardashian stepped out for the first time since the latest scandal was revealed as she made her way to the PEOPLE's Choice Awards. A social media user claimed that Kardashian was somehow shading Halle Berry whilst the actress was on stage and soon, others joined in to bash Kardashian by calling her insecure and jealous.

Opting to keep things civil, Khloé addressed the critics.

"That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented," she said. "Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something." Check it out below.