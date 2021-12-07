Tristan Thompson’s Rumoured Baby Mama Drama Sends Him Scrambling For A Gag Order

Tristan Thompson’s baby mama drama continues. Following his messy on-again-off-again relationship with reality star Khloé Kardashian, the NBA player has found himself in a public battle with another woman – Texas-based personal trainer, Maralee Nichols.

It was recently reported that Nichols had already given birth to the baby, and that it had been given Thompson’s last name, but now it sounds as if the baby is still in utero, and is set to be born any day now. According to TMZ, on Tuesday, the 30-year-old filed an emergency petition in Harris County, Texas asking a judge to order a gag order in the case, barring both he and his alleged third baby mama from publicly speaking about the case while it plays out.





The Sacramento Kings player reportedly pointed out “multiple instances in which he believes Maralee has violated what he claims is a confidentiality order the judge orally granted earlier in the case after she sued him over paternity.” Documents obtained show Thompson alleging that Nichols has been doing interviews, leaking personal info, and posting “blatant lies” about himself and his family on social media.

Specifically, it seems as though the Canadian athlete is referring to a Snapchat screenshot in which Thompson says he “won’t be involved at all” with the child, noting that since he plans to retire, he’ll be classified as unemployed and pretty much off the hook when it comes to child support payments; he claims these messages have been fabricated.





Apparently, Nichols is doing this “to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself in this lawsuit,” according to the father of two. He’s eager to keep the entire proceeding under wraps, and has requested that the court sanction the pregnant woman for the alleged leaks, forcing her to hand over a $30,000 bond to make sure she has money around if the confidentiality order is broken.

