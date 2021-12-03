It’s been some time since we’ve heard anything about Tristan Thompson’s routine infidelity, but now, rumour has it that the Canadian athlete has another baby on the way – and it’s not with Khloe Kardashian.

According to TMZ, the 30-year-old is facing allegations from a Houston, Texas personal trainer who claims that she became pregnant following her brief fling with Thompson. Maralee Nichols says that she’s due to give birth to a baby boy today, December 3rd, and documents obtained by The Daily Mail state that the child was conceived in H-town back in March, when the father of two was in town celebrating his birthday.





In the documents, Thompson admits to sleeping with Nichols multiple times at a hotel. Prior to their meet-up, she had promised him a “birthday surprise,” which he reportedly was aware meant birthday sex. The gossip site notes that, if his alleged baby mama’s timeline is correct, then the Sacramento Kings player was still publicly in a relationship with Kardashian while sleeping with another woman.

The one thing that seems to be unclear is exactly how long their relationship lasted. Nichols claims that she and the father of two were together on-and-off for five months before their March hook-up, while Thompson says it was just a one night stand.





TMZ reports that Kardashian and her baby daddy split up back in May, but following the troubling news, she’s shared a cryptic quote to her Instagram story. “I just don’t have time for negative energy and even when I do, I still don’t,” the text post reads.

At this time, Nichols is legally asking Thompson to cover her pregnancy-related medical expenses, as well as pay child support. Check back with HNHH later for more updates on the Brampton native’s third baby mama allegations.

@khloekardashian/Instagram

