Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not getting back together despite reports that they have tried and Khloe is "desperate" to do so. Instead, the pictures surfacing of them together with their daughter together are representative of a "healthy co-parenting relationship," according to Page Six.

“They have a healthy co-parenting relationship—and they will be seen together with True,” a source told the publication. “Not the first time, nor will it be the last. They are on the same page when it comes to their daughter.”

“The truth isn’t very newsworthy or exciting, but that is the truth,” the insider added.



Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016, but during Kardashian's pregnancy in 2018, it surfaced that Thompson had cheated on her. Later on, rumors began to circulate that he slept with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Last month, Thompson was dragged on social media for attempting to flirt with Kardashian in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts.

Thompson, who still plays in the NBA, was recently traded to the Atlanta Hawks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for Kris Dunn and a second-round draft pick. Thompson won an NBA title with the Cavs in 2016.

