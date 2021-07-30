Tristan Thompson was a solid player with the Cleveland Cavaliers who was an instrumental role player en route to the team's big championship win back in 2016. While the win was only five years ago, the Cavaliers run feels like it happened ages ago. Regardless, Thompson has been doing some soul searching since that time, and in 2020, he signed a contract with the Boston Celtics.

His time with the Celtics was solid although it's clear the team was headed in a different direction. A first-round exit to the Brooklyn Nets solidified the Celtics' need to improve their roster all while giving Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum some more pieces to work with. Having said all that, it seemed as though Thompson could be on the trading block.

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Celtics pulled the trigger on a Thompson trade as they dealt him to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn and a second-round pick in 2023. These moves will help set up the Celtics long-term, all while Thompson will act as a rental player for a Hawks team who vastly overachieved in the playoffs this past year.

With the free agency period opening up next week, we will surely see even more trades, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates from around the NBA.