Boston Celtics star Tristan Thompson was awarded a $50,000 default judgment in his libel lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander, this week. Alexander has claimed that Thompson is the father of her child, despite Thompson taking a paternity test in May 2020 that came back negative.

Thompson filed the lawsuit shortly after he received the results from the paternity test.

In total Alexander was ordered to pay $50,000 in general damages and $2,901.95 to cover costs.



Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Thompson’s attorney Marty Singer explained in court documents obtained by Page Six that, despite the negative test results, Alexander “has persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child’s father and she has maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad, ‘neglecting’ and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth.”

“To quote Michael Jackson,” Singer’s filing added, “‘the kid is not [his] son.’”

Thompson’s ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian sent Alexander a cease-and-desist, earlier this month, for allegedly faking DMs. The letter, also obtained by Page Six, claimed she “continued to make outrageous defamatory smears about Khloé, harassing her and trying to drag her into the paternity drama that you have persisted in contriving notwithstanding that a DNA test from one of the nation’s top labs confirmed that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child.”

