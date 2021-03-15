Tristan Thompson was a major key when it came to the success of the Cleveland Cavaliers. During the LeBron James days, Thompson was one of those players you could always count on and when he became a free agent this past offseason, there were plenty of teams who were interested. One of those teams was the Boston Celtics, who signed Thompson to a two-year deal worth $19 million.

Now, however, it seems like the two sides might be moving on at the trade deadline. In a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, it was revealed that the Celtics are thinking of moving Thompson and the trade could even be within the Eastern Conference. The team that is most heavily rumored at this stage is the Toronto Raptors.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Raptors have been having some issues with their big-men this season and bringing in someone like Tristan Thompson would certainly be a great move. So far, the Celtics star is averaging 7.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, and the Raptors could use someone to add to their depth, especially with the playoffs just a few months away.

The trade deadline takes place on March 25th, so keep it locked to HNHH for more updates coming through from the NBA world.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

[Via]