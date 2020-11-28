Tristan Thompson has been in the NBA for quite some time now as he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers all the way back in 2011. Despite being in the United States for over 10 years now, Thompson had never officially become a United States citizen, although that all changed this past week as he was officially granted his citizenship.

In the Twitter post below, Thompson can be seen accepting his citizenship in what proved to be a gratifying moment for the newest member of the Boston Celtics. “I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream," he explained.

Thompson moved to the United States back in 2009 where he got to play with the University of Texas. Now, Thompson is about to join the legendary Celtics on a two-year deal worth $19 million. Thompson has expressed his eagerness to play with the franchise and will be fun to see him in a brand new jersey, moving forward.

As for Khloe Kardashian and their daughter True, they won't be moving to Boston although they will certainly be supportive from afar. Needless to say, Thompson has a lot to be thankful for right now.

Jason Miller/Getty Images