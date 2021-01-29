Tristan Thompson was a key player on the Cleveland Cavaliers during their championship run back in 2016. Despite playing for the Boston Celtics now, Thompson still has a tremendous love for his former city and is always saying nice things about the people he got to meet. It's clear that Thompson cares deeply about the Cavs fanbase, and it's always nice to hear what he has to say about the.

In a recent interview for Cleveland.com, Thompson spoke about his time in Cleveland and how he hopes to be remembered. As he explained, he wants the fans to think of him as someone who played in a manner that represents the city. He also noted that he would like to have his jersey retired.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

“For people in Cleveland, just as a guy who was basically one of them,” Thompson said. “Blue collar. Hardworking. Punch the clock. Against all odds. People in Cleveland are always looked over. But people in Cleveland are genuine, hardworking, tough, gritty MFs. That’s how I was when I played. I hope people remember me as that. Hopefully one day my jersey is up in that arena.”

While Thompson wasn't a superstar in Cleveland, he was certainly an important part of their history and when all is said and done, it would be pretty cool to see his jersey hang in the rafters.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

