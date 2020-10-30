Throughout his career, LeBron James has been the subject of numerous nicknames. Perhaps the funniest of the bunch is LeGM. Of course, this is in reference to the fact that many fans feel as though James has actually been pulling the strings in terms of the teams he plays for. LeBron has proven himself to be a great recruiter, especially when it comes to his venture with Rich Paul, called Klutch Sports. For instance, six players on the Los Angeles Lakers were represented by Klutch this year, which just goes to show his power.

Speaking of Klutch Sports signees, LeBron got the opportunity to have drinks with one of them yesterday. Of course, we are talking about the always interesting Tristan Thompson, who used to play with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron even took to Twitter last night, where he revealed that the two had a rekindling of their friendship.

A dinner between friends is otherwise not significant, however, in this instance it is interesting when you consider how Thompson is a free agent heading into next season. With the Cavaliers in the midst of what should prove to be a difficult rebuild, there's a chance Thompson could want out as the opportunities to win are starting to dwindle.

The Lakers have big decisions to make in the offseason, and Thompson is certainly a player who could add depth. For now, however, it remains to be seen what the Lakers have in store as they look to re-tool their roster.

Keep it locked to HNHH for updates from the sports world.

Elsa/Getty Images