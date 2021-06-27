Just days after reports surfaced stating that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have officially broken up, the NBA player is still showing love to his baby mama on her 37th birthday. Despite their recent breakup, Tristan took to IG on Sunday to wish Khloe a very happy birthday today, mentioning how good of a person she is and how she always puts their family first. He went on to thank her for everything she does.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day.”

Tristan and Khloe have been on and off again for a while now, first breaking up publicly after the Jordyn Woods saga, which Khloe says she doesn't blame anymore. “I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn and I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion.”

“I do forgive Jordyn, or else I would be a prisoner in my life," Khloe added. "I have to forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and to be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles that they’re doing but, of course, I forgive Jordyn.”

Do you think Tristan and Khloe will eventually get back together again?