Iggy Azalea vehemently denied a rumor that she is dating Tristan Thompson, explaining that she has never even met the Sacramento Kings center. Allegations that the Australian rapper was sleeping with Thompson were fueled by Tasha K, who discussed the alleged affair in a vlog on YouTube.

“Does (Khloe) know that Tristan and Miss Iggy are f–king?” she says in her video.

Azalea responded on Twitter, Sunday: "Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life…. Like…. Y’all are really that bored?!?!"



David Becker / Getty Images

"Literally have never even been in the same building as that man. I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON," she added in another tweet.

It's unclear why exactly Tasha believes they were together. Azalea did date a separate, former NBA player in Nick Young from 2013-2016.

Thompson has also seemingly denied the rumors, tweeting about "gossipers," earlier this week.

"Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore," he said.

