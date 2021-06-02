Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had more than their fair share of cheating scandals. Most recently, a woman known on Instagram as Kim Cakery came forward with allegations that Thompson was the father of her child. While he has vehemently denied the rumors and even submitted to a paternity test that proved the child was not his, Cakery, née Kimbery Alexander is not backing down.

Kardashian, through her lawyer, even fired off a cease-and-desist letter to Alexander on Tuesday (June 1) after she allegedly admitted to faking a direct message from Khloe Kardashian earlier in the week. The letter read obtained by TMZ, "You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she wouldn’t say. You faked the whole thing. And you have now publicly admitted it." Alexander is now claiming that she was hacked and didn't admit to anything.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

"Sorry guys I'm just getting my account back I was hacked and here's proof!!," she wrote in the caption of a screenshot of text messages suggesting she had lost access to her account. She continued, "I didn't admit nothing!! I didn't write anything on my page in the last week!! I was locked out!!! So there u go."

While no one knows for sure whether or not Cakery is telling the truth, many saw her most recent claims as merely trying to save face following Khloe firing off a cease-and-desist to her.

Yesterday, a post shared to Cakery's story suggested that she had lied about the entire ordeal. "The post that I made yesterday was fake and I apologize for going about it the way I did," she penned.

"But I am genuinely fed up with the bogus energy and her acting like she never sees me asking for a second test. The first test was done at a Kardashian affiliated facility and you expect me to believe that the inhome test he took was accurate??" she added.