Weeks after declaring she would be practicing celibacy throughout 2022, Keyshia Cole has returned with a few more additions to the list of things she's giving up in the new year. The praised singer has been reportedly working on her forthcoming album, a record that fans have been expecting for quite some time. In recent years, Keyshia has gone through several highs and lows—finalizing her divorce from Daniel Gibson, breaking up with Niko Khalé, and losing both her mother and her father—and her supporters expect that much of these moments will be reflected on the project.

Aside from working on music, it seems that Cole has been cutting out those habits and distractions, and on Twitter, she revealed that she's becoming more disciplined.

"No alcohol. No d*ck. No smoking," Keyshia wrote. "And trying to drink a liter of water a day. Oh and take my vitamins everyday. Oh while maintaining no attitude [crying laughing emomij][crown emoji][smiling with sunglasses emoij]."

Not long ago, the singer seemed to have suggested that he had a new man in her life after posting a series of enigmatic images to her Instagram Story. However, it is unclear if Cole is in a relationship. Check out her post below and let us know if you could keep up with Keyshia Cole's new regimen.