There's a new man in Keyshia Cole's life and he's apparently leaving her "love bites." Back in the Fall of 2020, Keyshia and her ex-husband Daniel Gibson finalized their divorce after years of back and forths. Months prior, Keyshia and rapper Niko Khalé called it quits, and after having some time as a single woman, she may be off the market once again.

The songstress posted a video to her Instagram Story where she showed off a hickey on her neck. "Next time make it darker bae," she wrote over the clip. "Issa vibe." The video quickly went viral and people began to comment that Keyshia is too mature to post about such things. "How can u be too old for a hickey ?? You b*tches crazy," Keyshia tweeted. "And whoever said it. F*ck ya! #Respectfully."

A Twitter user told Keyshia that they didn't need to see her personal business and another person stated that it was inappropriate because she's a mother. "If I were regular would it have mattered?" Keyshia asked. "Hey man. It is what it is. Love is in the air. And that’s ok. People be so caught up and judging.... which is fine. I no longer live for the world or my fans. I live FOR ME!"

After answering a few comments, Keyshia backed off and said, "Let me stop playing with y’all, before y’all really think I give a f*ck! [crying laughing emoji]." Check out the posts below.