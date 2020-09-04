After three long years of indecisions and disagreements, Keyshia Cole is ready to celebrate her divorce. The singer and her ex-husband Daniel Gibson haven't been able to come to a resolution for quite some time. They even appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood together following their split, and while they've been able to co-parent and co-exist, the divorce seemed to drag on.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

This week, news surfaced that the award-winning singer and her former NBA star ex are now officially over. Reports stated that neither party will pay child or spousal support, they will share joint custody of their 10-year-old son Daniel Gibson Jr., and they aren't allowed to speak negatively about one another. On Instagram, Keyshia couldn't help but share her excitement by posting a selfie with a caption that mentioned she was ready to throw a party. However, she made it clear that she wasn't shading her ex-husband by any means.

"I’m so damn happy my divorce is FINALLY, FINAL!!!" Keyshia Cole penned in the caption of her smiling selfie. "This is not a SHADE POST PROMISE! Just a genuinely happy post, that that weight is lifted from over both our heads #PARTY IN #MALIBU." Divorce parties have been all-the-rage over the last few years, so we can only imagine what Keyshia's will look like. Check out her post below.