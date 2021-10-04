Over the summer, Oakland artist Keyshia Cole mourned the devastating loss of her mother, the late Frankie Lons, who passed away in July on what would have been her 61st birthday. Her death was reportedly the result of an accidental overdose, and an autopsy conducted by the Alameda Country Coroner’s Office recently confirmed Lons’ cause of death, ruling it as "multiple drug intoxication."

A few days after Lons’ death, Cole took to Twitter and Instagram to address her mother’s passing. She posted a now-deleted video documenting a candid discussion with her mother about Lons’ journey towards sobriety, captioned:

“Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken. I’m hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing… I really miss u! And will always love u #FrankTheBank.”

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Throughout the years, Keyshia Cole has been transparent about her mother’s struggles with addiction, discussing Lons’ experiences through sobriety and relapse on Cole’s BET reality show Keyshia Cole: My New Life. Coping with the loss of a mother is never easy for anyone, and in wake of her mother’s passing, Cole has been open about the trauma she’s experienced through the grieving process.

According to Cole’s brother Sam, Lons’ birthday party in July led to a relapse from which she never bounced back. “I wish I could’ve healed your pain,” Cole later tweeted out.

In light of the autopsy’s results, HotNewHipHop sends our condolences to Keyshia Cole and Frankie Lons’ family, friends, and loved ones. May she continue to rest in peace.

