Keyshia Cole is mourning the death of her adoptive father, Leon Cole, who passed away this weekend due to COVID-19 complications. His death comes just four months following the passing of Keyshia's biological mother, Frankie Lons.

"Unfortunately my father didn’t make it through his complications, due to covid-19," wrote the singer on Instagram, sharing a beautiful photo with her adoptive dad.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Keyshia's adoptive mother, Yvonne Cole, announced Leon's passing on Friday in a Facebook post. Keyshia confirmed the news later this weekend.

"So here we are [heartbroken emojis]. He’s the entire reason my last name is COLE, The only father I knew, he did such a great job here on earth!!!!! He made sure (Even tho he wasn’t my biological father) to keep a stable foundation and roof over all of our heads during our upbringing!!!! Working for @rideact for over 30 years My child hood was filled with 40L and 52L rides along side my father!!! I loved having a bus pass until I was 18 years old. He was a very wise man. Taught me and my siblings that knowledge is power!! He was very dedicated to learning and sharing his strong thoughts and opinions on the Bible and religion, and His loving passion for Yahweh Elohim. Our many long talks of love and how a man needs to treat a woman. Maybe the reason a man hasn’t been able to hold on to me too long, (LOL) (JK) (But serious) He was the greatest example of love, 51 years of marriage to my mother Yvonne Cole. Seriously the most loving guy I’ve ever known. And he’s gonna be missed so much! I hate that this has happened !!! And that I’ve now lost two beautiful souls within a few months from each other."

We're sending our love and positive energy to Keyshia Cole and her entire family. Rest in peace to Leon Cole.



