“Heaven Sent” singer Keyshia Cole has announced to her Twitter followers that in the new year, she plans to spend more time loving herself by making the decision to partake in a year of celibacy. “I’m tackling celibacy this entire next year,” she wrote in a recent post.

The topic isn’t anything new to Cole, who also opened up about her sex life in a conversation with VLADTV back in 2015. When asked what led her to practice celibacy, she said, “I’m just a little tired of the drama, and I just need to focus, I feel like, on my career and my styling without all the cloudiness of people ringing my phone, or me ringing someone else’s, or worrying, period, about anything else besides what I’ve got going on.”





The interviewer asked Cole to explain why taking time away from sex is so important to her, and she responded, “I think celibacy is important right now for me because I’m trying to stay focused, and I want to smile more, and I want to be more into my music, and I want to be more into myself. I want to just get to know myself better, like as a woman, who I am now, and be there for my son – I don’t want him to see me sad, or upset, or crying.”

It’s unclear what motivated the 40-year-old’s decision to jump back on the bandwagon, but if it’s anything like what she said in her 2015 interview, then we could see some major beauty and creativity come out of her year of self.

“The centre of my world right now needs to be my music, God, my son, and myself,” she passionately shared at the time. “It’s going to be awhile before I’m sexually active again, just for the focus of who I want to become and I just don’t want to be involved right now. I just need a break.”

Check out Keyshia’s full chat with VLADTV below.