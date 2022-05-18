KEY! Drops Feel-Good 7-Song EP "Mama's Man"

KEY! is back with his first collection of songs since 2020's The Alpha Jerk, a 17-track collaboration with Tony Seltzer. Since the project, KEY! has been releasing single after single, most recently "Boom" and "Royal Rumble," which featured Matt Ox and Quadie Diesel.

Both "Boom" and "Royal Rumble" appear on Mama's Man, along with the previously released "Rollin," which features CHASETHEMONEY. The EP is filled with eclectic, off-kilter beats and flows that follow suit.

Mama's Man contains solid production from Nvbeel, CHASETHEMONEY, Spiffy Global, and even KEY! himself.

KEY! first made waves with his early projects, 2012's Mother's Are the Blame and 2013's Fathers Are the Curse. He took a 5-year hiatus from full-length projects after coming on the scene, and returned with the triumphant 777, a collaboration with hit-maker Kenny Beats. The two also released a deluxe version of the album, which included features from Rico Nasty, Skepta, Jay Critch, and 6LACK.

After the collab, KEY! dropped the feature-less So Emotional. Before Alpha Jerk, the rapper released the romance-focused I Love You Say It Back, a 10-song tape with a feature from Bobby Raps and production from Kenny and TrapMoneyBenny.

Even with this consistent run of impressive projects, KEY! seems to remain a semi-hidden figure in the Atlanta scene.

Stream Mama's Man below, and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Wagyu

2. Boom

3. Rollin (feat. CHASETHEMONEY)

4. Savage (feat. Slimesito)

5. Royal Rumble (feat. Matt OX, Quadie Diesel)

6. Puff Daddy

7. Sunny In Vegas