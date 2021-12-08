KEY! Drops New Single "Royal Rumble" With Matt Ox & Quadie Diesel

Atlanta rapper KEY! is one of the most influential hip-hop figures from his community and he's making sure to close out this year in a big way, following up on his collaborative album with Tony Seltzer, titled The Alpha Jerk, with another new project coming soon. Sharing the second single from Mama's Man, KEY! connected with Matt Ox and Quadie Diesel for a new record called "Royal Rumble," produced by 14 Golds.

The quick offering was released on Wednesday (December 8) on all major streaming platforms. All three rappers do their thing on this one and despite the song ending a little abruptly, it has plenty of replay value.

Check out "Royal Rumble" below and let us know what you think of it. Stay tuned for Mama's Man coming soon.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm talking 'bout me, I'm talking 'bout me

That talk is not cheap, he VV'd the teeth

Okay, he's overcompensating

I just wear my mask, I wear my mask just like I'm Haitian