mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KEY! Drops New Single "Royal Rumble" With Matt Ox & Quadie Diesel

Alex Zidel
December 08, 2021 15:57
676 Views
13
1
OppositionOpposition
Opposition

Royal Rumble
Key!, MATT OX & Quadie Diesel

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
30% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

KEY!, Matt Ox, and Quadie Diesel team up for the new single "Royal Rumble."


Atlanta rapper KEY! is one of the most influential hip-hop figures from his community and he's making sure to close out this year in a big way, following up on his collaborative album with Tony Seltzer, titled The Alpha Jerk, with another new project coming soon. Sharing the second single from Mama's Man, KEY! connected with Matt Ox and Quadie Diesel for a new record called "Royal Rumble," produced by 14 Golds.

The quick offering was released on Wednesday (December 8) on all major streaming platforms. All three rappers do their thing on this one and despite the song ending a little abruptly, it has plenty of replay value. 

Check out "Royal Rumble" below and let us know what you think of it. Stay tuned for Mama's Man coming soon.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm talking 'bout me, I'm talking 'bout me
That talk is not cheap, he VV'd the teeth
Okay, he's overcompensating
I just wear my mask, I wear my mask just like I'm Haitian

Key! MATT OX Quadie Diesel new music Royal Rumble
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS KEY! Drops New Single "Royal Rumble" With Matt Ox & Quadie Diesel
13
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject