Key! Drops Off "So Emotional" Tape

Three days after his 28th birthday, ATL rapper Key! decides to come through and share his new project So Emotional.

The follow up to last year’s 777 tape with Kenny Beats contains 8 tracks and is led by the previously heard single “Miami Too Much,” which dropped last month. Other song titles include “Motherless Child,” “Why” & “Fall Hard” to name a few.

Out now on iTunes, fans can stream the project in its entirety via any one of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think!

Tracklist:

1. Motherless Child

2. Why

3. Miami Too Much

4. Yes or No

5. Naturally

6. Fall Hard

7. Hard Soft

8. Jumping Out The Window