Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates has been a controversial figure for many years in the hip-hop community. There have been plenty of rumours surrounding the Southern sensation but as of late, he's quieted down and focused solely on producing the best musical content that he can. Gates is one of the most consistent artists in the game. He'll usually release a number of different projects during the year and although we've known about I'm Him for a minute, everyone was waiting on the release date. Finally, we can stop playing the guessing game because Gates has just revealed when the long-awaited project will be out.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

This time around, the recording artist took an unconventional approach to his album rollout. I'm Him was first hinted at when he was released from prison early last year and the tour was being promoted this summer. Now, we know that Gates' album will be out in the next ten days.

Taking to Instagram last night, the rapper told us all that we can expect the new body of work on September 27. Interestingly enough, he will be sharing a release date with Kanye West, who is expected to bless us with Jesus Is King on the same day. Street vs. soul. Which will you be going for later this month?