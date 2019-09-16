A few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian teased what appeared to be a new Kanye West album. Kim shared a photo on Instagram that seemingly announced the album, Jesus Is King, as well as a tracklist. Kanye himself hasn't really mentioned much about it since its announcement but during an appearance in Indiana, he confirmed that the project is indeed on the way. 'Ye was on the stage when he announced that Jesus Is King would officially arrive on September 27th.

The rapper was spotted at Batesville, Indiana where he was showing support for a family band. He attended a free concert by Infinity Song and Victory Boyd who are signed to Roc Nation. It's a tiny venue but the artists were trying to raise money for their upcoming tour. They managed to raise $3500.

Kanye is not only a fan of the artists, who he referred to as the "future of music, according to TMZ, but there's also a deeper connection to their family. John Boyd, the father of Victoria, is someone Kanye looks to for spiritual support.

With Jesus Is King on the way, it's still unclear what exactly Kanye has up his sleeve. He hasn't mentioned much of what we could expect from it but a few weeks ago, a snippet of the song, "Sweet Jesus" found its way online.