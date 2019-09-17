I'm Him
- NewsDame D.O.L.L.A. Flexes On His Doubters With Braggadocios Track "I'm Him"Dame D.O.L.L.A. is "Live From The Bubble" on his new track "I'm Him."ByAlexander Cole6.7K Views
- Music VideosKevin Gates Gets Trapped By Dreka Gates In Voodoo-Inspired "Fatal Attraction"Kevin Gates gets hit with the "woo" in his new music video.ByAlex Zidel12.3K Views
- Music VideosKevin Gates Releases "Bags" Video From "I'm Him" AlbumGates is about his "Bags."ByArielle London4.4K Views
- MusicKevin Gates Gets "Emotional" After Failing Newer York Spelling ChallengeKevin Gates has some trouble spelling on the Newer York spelling challenge.ByAron A.27.9K Views
- MusicKevin Gates Recalls Painful Music Video Shoot On "Sneaker Shopping""Want me to tell you the truth? I'm half man, half amazing." - Kevin GatesByNoah C20.0K Views
- Original ContentDigital Cover Story: Kevin GatesWe're excited to debut our brand new digital cover story with Kevin Gates.ByRose Lilah5.4K Views
- MusicKevin Gates Performs "RBS Intro" With Piano Backing & You Need To Hear ItKevin Gates is a real big speaker.ByAlex Zidel19.7K Views
- Music VideosKevin Gates Is Trapped In His Thoughts In "Walls Talking" Music VideoNew visuals off of "I'm Him."ByAron A.2.5K Views
- MusicKevin Gates Details Why He Has Such A High Sex DriveKevin loves the sex talk.ByNoah C46.5K Views
- ReviewsKevin Gates "I'm Him" ReviewGates' gravitational pull is as glorious and idiosyncratic as ever, and it permeates the newfound maturity of his music.ByLuke Hinz11.3K Views
- NumbersKevin Gates' "I'm Him" & Young MA's "Herstory" Sales Projections Are InThe numbers are in. ByMitch Findlay16.5K Views
- NewsKevin Gates Chases The "Bag"Bag chasing ByKarlton Jahmal9.8K Views
- NewsKevin Gates Encourages The Ladies To "Let It Go"Get loose.ByKarlton Jahmal7.5K Views
- NewsListen to Kevin Gates' New "I'm Him" Standout "Icebox""I'm Him" out now!ByKevin Goddard6.5K Views
- Original ContentKevin Gates Or Da Baby? Vote On What You're Listening To TodayPitting DaBaby against Kevin Gates.ByRose Lilah6.3K Views
- MusicKevin Gates' "I'm Him" Is Exactly What We Wanted From The RapperKevin Gates' new album is officially here.ByAlex Zidel7.1K Views
- NewsKevin Gates Readies "I'm Him" With New Video For "RBS Intro"Kevin Gates is really that guy.ByAlex Zidel8.8K Views
- MusicKevin Gates Shares Album Cover & Tracklist For “I’m Him”"I'm Him" arrives at midnight. ByKevin Goddard25.9K Views
- MusicKevin Gates Announces Release Date For "I'm Him" AlbumWe can't wait for this!ByAlex Zidel7.8K Views