It's been a minute since we've heard an update from Kevin Gates, but those times appear to be coming to an end. Within the past week or so, Gates offered up a pair of new drops in both "Return Of The Mack" (shout out to Mark Morrison) and "Push It," which he unveiled yesterday. Now, Hypebeast has confirmed that Gates is readying the release of his new studio album I'm Him, which marks his first proper album in a good three years.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

As of now, further details surrounding the project are relatively scarce, aside from the confirmation that it's coming. It's unclear whether recent singles such as the aforementioned pai, and last month's Charlie-Heat produced "I Got That Dope" will be appearing, but we'd be willing to bet that "Push It" is almost certainly a lock. In fact, "Push It" may very well be an important thematic centerpiece, as evidenced by the press release Hypebeast provided:

"Sometimes, your biggest obstacle is you. A warrior’s greatest gold is truth," explains Gates. "In the Muhammed Ali way, I’m going to show you how great I am. The idea for the video is me fighting the Old Kevin and becoming the New Kevin. I’m making the transition from a f*ked-up guy with a good heart and great character traits, into a man with a great heart and no fucked-up character traits. It’s opening the process for the world to see. It starts with ‘Push It.’”

With Gates set to announce I'm Him tour dates later this year, it wouldn't be surprising to see the album arrive sooner rather than later. Are you excited for some new Kevin Gates?

