Kevin Gates Applies Pressure On "Push It"

Aron A.
June 27, 2019 19:49
Push It
Kevin Gates

New Kevin Gates just in time for the weekend.


In the public eye, Kevin Gates has been reclusive since his release from prison last year but he's blessed fans with a ton of music. After the release of Luca Brasi 3, he didn't stop applying pressure on the rap game. He collaborated with a ton of artists including Moneybagg Yo who he's supposed to release a joint project with. Gates has continued to release new singles at nearly a weekly basis before dropping Only The Generals Gon Understand. As he continues his hot streak, he comes through with a new single titled, "Push It."

Kevin Gates is back with his first new single after the release of Only The Generals Gon Understand which arrived in late May. The rapper's latest single is a hard-hitting banger that finds Gates reflecting on his past and how he's managed to overcome these situations. The music video reflects the song's theme in a way with the rapper's old self and new self getting into a fist fight until one falls to the ground.

Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
12 in the section, harassing pedestrians
Catchin' the set, they patrollin' is hot
If I get arrested, my bail can be set at whatever
Go right back and open up shop
Aim at the jeweler, come sit in my section
It looks like the camera is flooded with rocks

Kevin Gates
