The Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally back in full swing after a year of disheartening postponements. With Disney Plus offshoot WandaVision having wrapped up a few weeks ago and the MCU's latest television attempt The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set to air this Friday, fans of the ever-expanding comic book universe have been recently getting plenty of valuable updates from the MCU's stars and executives. Now, its head honcho Kevin Feige has spoken to Entertainment Weekly to clear some air about ongoing rumors and tease upcoming Marvel projects.

According to Complex, the super-producer has confirmed that the longtime rumor that Chris Evans was in talks to reprise his role as Captain America in "at least one Marvel property" is indeed just a rumor. When talking about the matter with Entertainment Weekly, Feige said, "I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself."

Of course, Feige is referring to Chris Evans' two-month-old Twitter reaction to the Captain America rumor, in which the former Avengers star wrote, "News to me," followed by a shrug emoji.

Ahead of their debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier this Friday, Chris Evans' former co-stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan also commented on the confusing rumor.

"I was actually fishing [when the Chris Evans report came out]," Mackie said, according to Complex. "When I came back in to get some shrimp, the dude at the dock was like, 'Hey, man! Did you see this shit?!' I’ve been going to the same guy to get my bait for like 20 years and all of a sudden now he’s a fan. He had no idea who I was. Now he’s a fan."

He continued, saying, "Marvel’s so secretive, and it’s so ridiculous about what we know and what we don’t know. I have no idea. The dude at the dock selling me shrimp knows more about what’s going on with Marvel than I do."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Mackie (@anthonymackie)

Stan joined the conversation as well, stating, "Anything is possible, right? I feel like you can’t ever think of the words ‘Captain America’ without thinking about Chris Evans. He’s done such an amazing job with it, and I feel like he’s always going to have this presence. And he has a presence in our show."

Are you disappointed to finally hear confirmation that Chris Evans will not be returning to reprise his role as Captain America?

[via]