The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is Marvel's next big release following WandaVision. This series will be less experimental, or so we believe, and will be grounded firmly in the normal reality of the MCU. The series will follow Captain America's best friends as they struggle with his legacy and fight off former villain Baron Zemo.

Head writer for the series Malcolm Spellman recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to speak a little about the series. He revealed that the series will tie into at least three future MCU projects. This is no surprise since WandaVision set up two series itself, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness and Captain Marvel 2.

“I can think of three that I’m not allowed to talk about,” Spellman told Entertainment Weekly when asked about projects that The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will tie into. The new series hits Disney + this Friday.

“Well, all I can tell you is that the ride that we go on is very unexpected,” Skogland said. “What was thought what was going to happen after Endgame – because we thought that we were going to go down a certain path – we did not go down that path. If there’s a door number one, two, and three? We definitely don’t choose door number one.”

