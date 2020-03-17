She tried to let her conspiracy theory flag fly free, but Keri Hilson was shut down swiftly. On Sunday (March 15), the singer used her time being quarantined by sharing a few thoughts about how 5G networks are responsible for this recent coronavirus outbreak. "People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS," Keri tweeted. "Petitions, organizations, studies...what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!"



Henry S. Dziekan III / Stringer / Getty Images

Keri Hilson went on to share links and video clips to support her argument, but the internet was uncaring. The criticisms flooded in and people couldn't believe that the No Boys Allowed artist believed in the theory. The backlash was so intense that it looks as if Keri's team told her to stop spreading information about the controversial ideologies.

"Management has asked me to delete vid/articles. 🤷🏾‍♀️," Keri tweeted on Monday (March 16). "I appreciate good discourse on unconventional thinking. Let’s all just be safe out there, cuz whatever the cause the virus a real thing. May God be with us...prayers to alllllll 🙏🏾." Check out a couple of tweets by Keri Hilson below.