It's been nine long years since R&B-pop diva Keri Hilson released an album, but the wait is almost over. The singer broke into the industry with her debut studio album In a Perfect World... back in 2009 and its follow up, No Boys Allowed, was a moderate success. Hilson's Kanye West and Ne-Yo-assisted single "Knock You Down" was nominated for a Grammy, and other songs including "Turnin Me On" with Lil Wayne, "The Way I Are" with Timbaland and D.O.E., and "Pretty Girl Rock" climbed the charts.

The singer's star seemed to be rising before she backed away from the limelight, and aside from being featured in a handful of acting roles, Hilson hasn't delivered any new music. Earlier this year she shared that her new album would drop this summer, but summer is coming to a close and there's not a record in sight.

Hilson addressed fans pleas for an album release by sharing a behind-the-scenes image of herself at a photo shoot. She wrote, "I don’t share much, but I’m working my ass off to get you this project. Turns out I’ll be a tad behind Summer, but we’re almost there!! ⏳." In the comments, Timbaland bestowed his enthusiastic support by writing, "Workkk it."

According to reports, the album will be titled L.I.A.R. and will drop in the Fall, but back in February Hilson wrote an open letter explaining to fans why her new project is taking so long to reach them. "My truth is, I'd love nothing more than to release this incredible music I've been 'sitting on,' and I've been trying for years for that to occur," she wrote. "There have been so many blockages I have constantly fought myself to not directly speak about...wisdom. I've lost some pivotal characters in the process of stepping away for my wellbeing....though I was prepared for the possibility that some wouldn't understand or lose faith in me as an artist while I dealt w/ the trials of my life, it still hurts." Are you ready for some new music by Keri Hilson?