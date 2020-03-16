Naturally, the new coronavirus pandemic has not been without its fair share of conspiracy theories as the Internet stockpiles on explanations for the sudden impact of the COVID-29 disease and its spread.

One particular theory stems from the idea that the coronavirus pandemic is actually a cover-up for the negative symptoms of the newly-minted 5G wireless networks, and it's a notion that Keri Hilson can get behind. Sunday, the singer-songwriter took to social media to underscore her beliefs with a few screenshots in tow to highlight her claims.

"People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS," she penned on Twitter. "Petitions, organizations, studies...what we’re going thru is the affects [sic] of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!"

Naturally, Twitter had a field day with this particular stance from a public figure with a large majority raising a collective eyebrow to the idea. Hilson certainly isn't the first, and more than likely will not be the last to stand by some interesting ideas as this pandemic continues to play out.