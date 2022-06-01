Kendrick Lamar and Taylour Paige’s “We Cry Together” has experienced the single-biggest drop-off in Billboard Hot 100 history, falling from its debut at No. 16 all the way down to No. 97. The track was among the 18 songs on Lamar's latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which all made their way onto the Billboard Hot 100.

The record was previously held by A$AP Ferg for his song “Move Ya Hips” with MadeinTYO, which debuted at No. 19 but sank to No. 99 a week later.



Santiago Bluguermann / Getty Images

While an impressive song, “We Cry Together” admittedly isn't the most replayable with the track featuring Lamar and Paige trading vitriolic blow after vitriolic blow for six minutes depicting a toxic relationship. Some fans believe Taylour represents the state of hip-hop in the song, which follows a similar concept to Eminem’s track, “Kim.”

While Lamar's record for “We Cry Together” isn't one an artist would want, the Compton rapper hit a massive milestone this week with his album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. The project became the first hip-hop studio album to spend 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. Eminem’s 2005 Curtain Call: The Hits is the only other project in the genre to do so but as a compilation.

Following the success of his new album, Lamar will be embarking on The Big Steppers Worldwide Tour with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. The performances will be kicking off on July 19th in Oklahoma City.

[Via]