we cry together
- MusicKendrick Lamar Reflects On "We Cry Together" Ahead Of OscarsKendrick Lamar discussed the making of "We Cry Together" as it vies for a nomination for Best Live Action Short at the Academy Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicKendrick Lamar Reveals The Deeper Meaning Of “We Cry Together”At a recent private screening of the “We Cry Together” short film, Kendrick Lamar details the creation process of the theatrical Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers deep cut.By Joshua Robinson
- Music VideosKendrick Lamar Finally Releases "We Cry Together" Short FilmKendrick Lamar and Taylour Paige star in the short film for the "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" highlight. By Aron A.
- NewsBenny The Butcher Spits Over K-Dot's "We Cry Together" On New Single Dedicated To Buffalo Mass ShootingBenny is raising money for those impacted by the Tops Supermarket tragedy last month.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKendrick Lamar & Taylour Paige's "We Cry Together" Short Film Playing Exclusively In L.A."We Cry Together" quickly became one of the most talked-about songs on "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKendrick Lamar's “We Cry Together” Falls A Record-Breaking 81 Spots On Hot 100 ChartKendrick Lamar has set a Billboard Hot 100 record for the wrong reasons with his song, “We Cry Together.”By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWho Is Taylour Paige?When she's not rapping with Kendrick Lamar, you can find the 31-year-old with her two Pitbulls, perfecting her dance moves, or rehearsing her lines for one of her countless film projects.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTaylour Paige Teases Kendrick Lamar "We Cry Together" Music VideoThe toxic relationship track may get its own visual and Lamar's collaborator seemed to deliver its first look.By Erika Marie
- ReviewsKendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" ReviewKendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" offers unsettling insight into the rapper's otherwise sheltered personal life, exploring the dichotomy between Kendrick Lamar - the rapper, and Kendrick Lamar - the person.By Aron A.
- NewsKendrick Lamar & Taylour Paige Emulate A Toxic Relationship On "We Cry Together""We Cry Together" takes obvious notes from some of Eminem's past work.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar’s “We Cry Together” Feels FamiliarKendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together" is a love song gone awry, not so unlike Eminem's "Kim" or Atmosphere's "Fuck You Lucy."By Rose Lilah