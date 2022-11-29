Kendrick Lamar and his manager, Dave Free, sat down with Variety for a new interview published on Monday. The two discussed Lamar’s short film, We Cry Together, ahead of the 2023 Academy Awards.

Lamar began by explaining that his aim with the song wasn’t only to make something personal. He also wanted the song to reflect society as a whole.

“So in writing, I say, ‘Okay, how can I make this feel personal, but also holding up a mirror as a collective concept, rather than just a personal concept,’” he said. “I wanted to bring that drama because, at the end of the day, whether we like it or not — the good, the bad and the ugly, the pros and cons — that’s what makes everything evolve.”

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 08: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during half time during 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Centennial Olympic Park on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“It challenged me to actually live in what I was writing, and really be there and be present with Taylour. And I remember us going back and forth and feeling like, damn, I understand this character even more because I’m evoking the energy from it and the passion from it because it’s alive, and it’s direct,” Lamar continued.

The video has a chance to be selected among the nominations for Best Live Action Short. Shortlist voting will run from December 12-15 with the Academy announcing the full list of nominees on January 24.

“Ultimately, the main thing is people that we can actually identify with,” Kendrick added. “Not only from our culture but from cultures all around the world. So the environment plays a huge role, and that’s something we definitely wanted to bring to life along with the script. It was just as important as the individuals that were actually spewing out the insults.”

Free, Lamar, and Jack Schreir all co-directed the project, while it stars Lamar alongside Taylour Paige.

Check out We Cry Together below.

[Via]