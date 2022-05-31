Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City is officially the first hip-hop studio album to spend 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. Eminem’s 2005 Curtain Call: The Hits is the only other project in the genre to do so but as a compilation.

For the latest week of counting, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City landed at number 17. Lamar's latest effort, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers fell to number two, shy of Harry Styles's new album, Harry's House.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

While he's alone at the top with Lamar, Eminem doesn't seem to share any animosity toward the Compton rapper. Eminem recently admitted on Twitter that he was left speechless by Lamar's work.

"Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I'm speechless," Eminem wrote in the tweet, tagging Dr. Dre.

Good Kid, M.A.A.D City was released in October 2012 and was supported by five singles in "The Recipe", "Swimming Pools (Drank)", "Backseat Freestyle", "Poetic Justice", and "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe." The album landed number two on the US Billboard 200, selling 242,000 copies in its first week. As for features, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City includes appearances from Drake, Dr. Dre, Jay-Z, Jay Rock, and more.

While Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City currently reigns supreme on the hip-hop charts, Drake’s Take Care isn't far behind with 481 weeks. The project remained on the charts, last week, ranking at 43.

Outside of rap, Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City ranks eighth on the all-time list. Ahead of it sit Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon (962 weeks), Metallica’s Metallica (660), Nirvana’s Nevermind (576), Bruno Mars’ Doo-Wops & Hooligans (572), Adele’s 21 (541), Michael Jackson’s Thriller (522), and AC/DC’s Back In Black (516).

[Via]