Eminem says that Kendrick Lamar's latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, has left him "speechless." The soon-to-be Hall of Fame rapper shared the praise on Twitter, Sunday, in a post tagging Dr. Dre.

"Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I'm speechless," Eminem admitted in his tweet.

The tweet comes just months after Lamar performed alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and more at the halftime show for the Super Bowl.



Some fans have noted that Eminem's influence can be felt on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, pointing out the similarities between the tracks “We Cry Together” and “Kim.”

Eminem wasn't the only rapper to speak to Lamar's talent on Twitter. Denzel Curry also recently remarked that the new music has inspired him to step his game up.

"I just finished this new Kendrick Video. Bruh…" Curry wrote in one tweet before adding, "I gotta step my game up n****s is built different."

The album is also expected to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart with a projected 325,000 to 350,000 equivalent album units being sold in the U.S. The project features credits from Boi-1da, The Alchemist, Dahi, Sounwave, Beach Noise, Pharrell, Baby Keem, Kodak Black, and more

Check out Eminem's recent praise of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers below.

