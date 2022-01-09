Kendrick Lamar fans have been dying for new music from him for years. His most recent project came in the form of him organizing the soundtrack for the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther, which included songs like he and SZA's "All The Stars" and he and The Weeknd's "Pray For Me."

In August 2021, he announced that he will be dropping a new album in the near future, his final effort under Top Dawg Entertainment. In the message to his fans, he thanks them for keeping his impact alive, and that he has had them in his thoughts: "There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough."

Since then, he ended his November Day N Vegas festival set in similar fashion, telling attendees and Kendrick fans that his return is nearing: "Vegas, 'til next time. And when I say next time -- very soon."

In his absence, however, Kendrick's 2012 sophomore album good kid, m.A.A.d city, which essentially serves as his mainstream debut, has been one of the most celebrated rap albums of the 2010s. With hits like "Swimming Pools" and "B*tch, Don't Kill My Vibe" made K. Dot a proven voice and hitmaker in the genre, and jumpstarted a legendary career for the Compton wordsmith.

As proof of this, nine years later, the album earned the most vinyl sales of any rap album in 2021. According to Billboard, the album sold 194,000 physical vinyl copies last year, and was the tenth highest grossing vinyl of any genre, just behind Taylor Swift's "folklore" album.

Do you think this is more telling of Kendrick's artistry or the revival of vinyls in the music world?