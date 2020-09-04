Rihanna knows how to sell sexy with her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand. The mogul has partnered with a variety of stunning artists and entertainers to help promote her skivvies as brand ambassadors, and the world has watched as they've stripped down on social media to show off some of Savage x Fenty's best styles. Reginae Carter, Draya, DaniLeigh, Normani, Denise Bidot, Megan Thee Stallion, and many others have shown off their curves in SxF, and Kehlani has recently given her followers a sneak peek at what she's working with by sharing a new set of lingerie photos of her own.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

The It Was Good Until It Wasn't singer posted a few show-stopping pictures that captured the attention of the masses. The tattooed beauty amassed over 1.6 million likes (and counting) over on Instagram alone, and a few of her celebrity friends couldn't help but comment. "It’s the body for me," said Hailey Bieber. Fellow ambassador and good friend Megan Thee Stallion wrote, "Why you ain’t send these to me first."

Michael B. Jordan was at a loss for words and could only get out a "sheesh" while Travis Barker, La La Anthony, and Guapdad 4000 all made sure to let Kehlani know that her photos were fire. Check out the flicks below.