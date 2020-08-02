As Rihanna returns to the public consciousness with her brand new launch of FENTY Skin products, where she's roped in both Lil Nas X and A$AP Rocky to model for her, we've decided to throw it back to her Savage x Fenty brand. Despite the fact that her fans are concerned about the appearance or lack thereof of a new studio album, dubbed R9, RiRi couldn't be less bothered. She's been on a empire-building run as of late, carving out her very own Fenty-branded niche for every silo she's deemed worthy of her name. She's got her Fenty luxury fashion line, she's got her Puma collabs, she's got her lingerie, she's got her make-up, and of course, a skin line as well. Yet it still feels like the beginning for the Barbados-born beauty.

While only RiRi knows what's in store when it comes to future business pursuits, it's pretty much a guarantee that the people will buy it, and it will be a success. Savage x Fenty is a case-in-point. Take a look at some of Rihanna's most scintillating lingerie outfits and poses for her Savage x Fenty brand in the Instagram Gallery below.

Hot Pink

But also, Hot Neon Yellow

Taking us through the rainbow, apparently

Black is classic

All dressed up with nowhere to go

Savage lace

Rihanna but also, a bubble chair

One lucky teddy bear

Boss Lady

Cheeky