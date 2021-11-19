Kaytranada Delivers "Intimidated" EP With H.E.R., Thundercat & Mach-Hommy

This year, Kaytranada scored himself two well-deserved Grammys for his exceptional work on his sophomore studio album Bubba, and although his output has been frustratingly limited in 2021, the Canadian artist returns today with a brief, yet infectious new EP.

Serving as his only other solo release this year aside from the one-off single "Caution," Intimidated is a three-track project that is laced with three hype-worthy collaborations. After popping up alongside Thundercat on H.E.R.'s Back Of My Mind standout track "Bloody Waters" earlier this summer, Kaytranada teams up with each of his recent collaborators once again, with H.E.R. contributing guest vocals to the EP's title track and Thundercat singing his heart out on "Be Careful." Kaytra also taps Mach-Hommy for a feature on "$payforhaiti," making for a much-needed link-up between the two Haitian artists

With all three tracks combined, the total runtime of Intimidated is less than 10 minutes, and although Kaytranada has been especially vague about the intentions behind his new EP, hopefully, the tracks will soon find a home on a proper full-length album. Do yourself a favor and dive into the Grammy award-winning artist's latest project below, and after you're done listening to it, let us know in the comments which collaboration you think was the hardest.

Tracklist:

1. Intimidated (feat. H.E.R.)

2. Be Careful (feat. Thundercat)

3. $payforhaiti (feat. Mach-Hommy)