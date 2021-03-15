Montreal-based artist Kaytranada recently secured a major win at last night's Grammy Awards, taking home two prizes for Best Dance Recording and Best Dance or Electronic Album. Though the win took place ahead of the televised ceremony, Kaytranda shared a few words by way of a video acceptance speech, his excitement evident. "This is crazy, this is insane," marveled the producer. "I'm taking this one back to Montreal."

Joseph Okpako/Redferns/Getty Images

Though he was unable to complete the hat trick, ultimately losing out Best New Artist to Megan Thee Stallion, that didn't stop Kaytranada from celebrating the milestone win on his Instagram page. Sharing a few pictures from the ceremony, the Canadian artist described the whole experience as "Surreal," elated by validation his fans have long deemed to be deserved.

It should be noted that Kaytra's Best Dance Recording win came for his "10%" single, which featured a guest appearance from Kali Uchis. The Best Dance Or Electronic Album was for his sophomore drop Bubba, which landed back in December with features from GoldLink, Pharrell, Mick Jenkins, and more. Though the Grammys are not without fault, it's certainly nice to see talented artists like Kaytranada earning validation for everything he's brought to the table. Check out his celebration below, and show some love to Kaytranada in the comments below.