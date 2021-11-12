Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Are Sprung On Silk Sonic's "After Last Night"

Ever since March 5, when Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak first teamed up as Silk Sonic to release "Leave The Door Open," fans have been patiently waiting for their fully realized collab album to arrive. Finally after months of speculation and the release of additional singles like "Skate" and "Smokin Out The Window," An Evening With Silk Sonic is here at last.

Fans who have already dived into the album will notice that the record doesn't have many guest features attached to it, but one of An Evening With Silk Sonic's most robust collaborations is the fourth track, "After Last Night."



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"After Last Night" comes with some major assists from It Is What It Is artist Thundercat and Parliament-Funkadelic legend Bootsy Collins. The song kicks off with a sensual spoken performance from an unnamed woman, and while she talks, Thundercat plays his bass and croons angelically in the background. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak then take over, singing in tandem about women that they have fallen head over heels for, and throughout the rest of the funky track, Bootsy Collins delivers some swanky spoken word to complement the song's sung lyrics.

Hear Silk Sonic's lush Thundercat and Bootsy Collins-assisted "After Last Night" below, and if you haven't heard the full album yet, check out An Evening With Silk Sonichere.

Quotable Lyrics

Ooh) You put it on me like I never felt before

(Ooh) That gushy gushy good, girl, I want some more

(Ooh) Sweet, sticky, thick and pretty

You changed the game (What'd you do?)