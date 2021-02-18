Kaytranada Returns With Infectious House Cut "Caution"

Montreal, Canada's own Kaytranada made major waves in 2020 with the release of his long-awaited sophomore album Bubba. The highly regarded producer enlisted artists such as Pharrell Williams, Kali Uchis, Mick Jenkins, SiR, and Masego for his follow-up to 99.9%, and the 17-track offering even peaked at the top spot on Billboard's US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. In addition to being a critically acclaimed collection of summertime vibes, Bubba also earned Kaytra three Grammy nominations, including "Best New Artist," "Best Dance/Electronic Album," and "Best Dance Recording."

Now, weeks ahead of the 63rd Annual Grammy ceremony, the Montreal artist is back with his first release of 2021 and his first musical offering since dropping off the instrumental version of Bubba in September.

Today, the "10%" artist shared his new single "Caution," which first debuted as a part of TikTok’s Black History Month campaign. Clocking in at just under three minutes, Kaytra's newest jam is a relatively traditional house jam that posits a simple, yet infectious melody between a groovy drum pattern and an energetic sample. Similar to his past work, his latest single is a bit minimal, but it would definitely make for a great addition to any dance or kickback playlists.

Kaytranada is up for three Grammys on March 14, and if he takes home a win in any of the categories that he's nominated in, "Caution" will be the perfect song to celebrate to.