mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

H.E.R. Floats On Thundercat-Crafted "Bloody Waters"

Yoni Yardeni
June 28, 2021 14:13
357 Views
60
0
TidalTidal
Tidal

Bloody Waters
H.E.R. Feat. Thundercat
Produced by Thundercat & Kaytranada

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
79% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

These two definitely need to touch base more often.


Though she's been around for a minute now, it's crazy to think that we're only getting H.E.R's debut LP three-and-a-half years removed from her eponymous debut. Regardless, time is a construct, and that couldn't take away from what she shows off throughout her new album, Back of My Mind. 

With esteemed producers like Hit-Boy and Mike-Will-Made-It garnering credits through the lengthy, near-eighty minute project, the Thundercat and Kaytranada-assisted "Bloody Waters" is reminiscent of the smoothest 70s soul and sultriest 90s R&B. It's bewildering to think that in 2021, YouTube comments can surface about a brand new song honing similarities to Marvin Gaye; now, while that's a stretch, there are parallels in there if you listen closely enough. From the swaying vocals to the pitter-pattering hi-hats, it's hard to not come out and say something so bold about a song so damn engaging.

While H.E.R and Kaytranda have cliqued for songs in the past, this is the first time she's collaborated with the illustriously talented Thundercat. The pillowy backbone of this song makes it too difficult to keep from playing it on a loop, and we surely look forward to hearing these two coming together far more, sooner than later. 

Quotable Lyrics:
Speculate caution signs
Incriminate people's minds
War and love don't combine
Destiny doesn't roll the dice

H.E.R.
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  0
  0
  357
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
H.E.R. Thundercat Kaytranada Back of my mind
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS H.E.R. Floats On Thundercat-Crafted "Bloody Waters"
60
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject