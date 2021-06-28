H.E.R. Floats On Thundercat-Crafted "Bloody Waters"

Though she's been around for a minute now, it's crazy to think that we're only getting H.E.R's debut LP three-and-a-half years removed from her eponymous debut. Regardless, time is a construct, and that couldn't take away from what she shows off throughout her new album, Back of My Mind.

With esteemed producers like Hit-Boy and Mike-Will-Made-It garnering credits through the lengthy, near-eighty minute project, the Thundercat and Kaytranada-assisted "Bloody Waters" is reminiscent of the smoothest 70s soul and sultriest 90s R&B. It's bewildering to think that in 2021, YouTube comments can surface about a brand new song honing similarities to Marvin Gaye; now, while that's a stretch, there are parallels in there if you listen closely enough. From the swaying vocals to the pitter-pattering hi-hats, it's hard to not come out and say something so bold about a song so damn engaging.

While H.E.R and Kaytranda have cliqued for songs in the past, this is the first time she's collaborated with the illustriously talented Thundercat. The pillowy backbone of this song makes it too difficult to keep from playing it on a loop, and we surely look forward to hearing these two coming together far more, sooner than later.

Quotable Lyrics:

Speculate caution signs

Incriminate people's minds

War and love don't combine

Destiny doesn't roll the dice