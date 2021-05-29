Following his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West continues to remain an extremely elusive figure. Over the past few months, the JESUS IS KING artist has only popped up on rare occasions, and his most notable appearances as of late were his surprise visit to DJ Khaled's house days prior to the release of Khaled Khaled and his performance at DMX's funeral.

Now, it appears that Kanye is aiming to be even more low-key. According to TMZ, Yeezy was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a face mask that resembled a paper bag more than a traditional balaclava.

The look is undeniably a strange one, but in actuality, the bag-like mask is a unique fashion choice that Yeezy has experimented with before. With no visible holes for his eyes, nose, or mouth, the eye-catching mask is reminiscent of the ornate face coverings that Kanye wore throughout his 2013 Yeezus Tour.

It's also worth noting that Ye is seen without the wedding rang that he wore in DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled promotional pictures. After rumors recently claimed that the controversial rapper is now dating Irina Shayk, it appears that Kanye may be moving on from his divorce after all.

Are you feeling Kanye's new mask?

